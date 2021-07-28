Winner: Alex Ramirez

alexramirezfilms.com

As the head of his own film production company, Mala Bruja Pictures, Alex Ramirez is calling his own shots. Last year, his drama The Quiet Shore was distributed by ShortsTV. The short won best film and cinematography awards at the Latino Feedback Film Festival and recently screened at CineFestival. Ramirez has written and directed a handful of projects, including the vampire film Young Lust and the short film Breathless. Currently, he teaches media and film at SAY Sí and is the education coordinator with the San Antonio Film Society.

2. Robert Gonzales — Boojale Productions

facebook.com/boojale

3. Laura Varela

varelafilm.org