Best of SA 2020

Nightlife

Best Local Music Venue 

Paper Tiger

click to enlarge bosa20-01.jpg

Winner: Paper Tiger

2410 N. St. Mary's St.

papertigersatx.com

Paper Tiger's 2015 opening catapulted it to the forefront of San Antonio's live music venues. It wasn't just a facelift and new sound system the club brought to the former White Rabbit space that got SA music fans buzzing. Many were immediately won over by the club's smart and eclectic booking choices. On any given weekend, patrons take in then-R&B-up-and-comer Lizzo, hyper-technical metal act Dillinger Escape Plan or post-rock godfathers Explosions in the Sky, all while enjoying local acts in support slots. Sure, some old timers fondly remember the White Rabbit and the metal and post-hardcore shows it booked with the help of Twin Productions, but it's never felt like Paper Tiger was trying to erase that history. Instead, the five-year-old venue is building on a legacy while offering a greater array of stylistic choices.

2. The Rustic

17619 La Cantera Parkway, Suite 204

(210) 245-7500

therustic.com/san-Antonio

3. Luna Music Bar & Lounge

6740 San Pedro Ave.

(210) 804-2433

lunalive.com

(Sorry, no information is currently available for other years in this same award category.)
  |  

