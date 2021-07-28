Winner: Andrea "Vocab" Sanderson

San Antonio's fifth Poet Laureate Andrea "Vocab" Sanderson is a multitalented author, singer and hip-hop artist who keeps racking up accolades. In 2019 she won both the People's Choice Award from the Artist Foundation of San Antonio (now the Luminaria Artist Foundation) and the Tobin Center's Award of Excellence, and in June of this year she was awarded a $50,000 fellowship by the American Academy of Poets to fund The Echo Project, which will help young artists record oral histories of "elders, historians, leaders, veteran artists, activists and educators," according to the academy's announcement. So far during her tenure as Poet Laureate, which began in 2020, Sanderson has worked tirelessly to foster community with initiatives including the Poetry Postcard Project, which she organized in collaboration with the San Antonio Museum of Art as a way to inspire people to take political action through poetry. Her 2019 album She Tastes Like Music was followed by her debut poetry collection She Lives in Music in early 2020, which was published by Flower Song Press.

2. Anel I. Flores

anelflores.com

3. James R. Dennis

jamesrdennis.com