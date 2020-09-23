Winner: In the Weeds Natural Skin Care

(210) 960-3376

shopintheweeds.com

Clearly, many of our readers have become converts to this homegrown business' all-natural approach to skin care. From lip and beard balms to soaps and scrubs, In the Weeds has crafted a line of products using wholesome, natural and organically certified ingredients that are rich in nutrients and antioxidants. The company doesn't test on animals, and it also eschews artificial fragrances and dyes and non-natural preservatives. Completing its earth- and body-friendly approach, it even packages in eco-friendly and recyclable or recycled materials.

2. Twang

(210) 226-7008

twang.com

3. Southside Craft Soda

(210) 585-8491

southsidecraftsoda.com