Best Locally Made Product 

Twang

Winner: Twang

(210) 226-7008

twang.com

San Antonio-grown Twang just happens to be celebrating its 35th birthday as it celebrates another Best of San Antonio win in this category. Founded by Roger Treviño Sr., the business launched in 1986 with puro products such as Twang-a-Rita, a salt used to embellish the rims of margaritas, and it's since expanded into bottled michelada mix, pickle beer salt and other items that cater to local drinkers' love for mixing salty and sour flavors. Clearly, Current readers were happy to raise a glass and say "cheers" to another year and another win.

2. In the Weeds Natural Skin Care

(210) 960-3376

shopintheweeds.com

3. Southside Craft Soda

(210) 585-8491

southsidecraftsoda.com

