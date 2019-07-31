Best of SA 2019

Nightlife

Best Margaritas 

La Gloria

click to enlarge bosa_19.png

Winner: La Gloria

Multiple locations

chefjohnnyhernandez.com

With locations in the Dominion, the Pearl and the airport, Mexican street food spot La Gloria has also won a following for its margaritas. Whether you prefer yours frozen or on the rocks, La Gloria's got you covered with three staple margs, all featuring El Jimador Reposado tequila and Patrón Citrónge. You can't go wrong with the classic lime flavor of the Margarita de la Casa, while the Margarita La Gloria features blue curacao for a fun, citrus-infused pop of color. For a sweet, melon-like twist, try the prickly pear variety. La Gloria also periodically offers special and seasonal takes on San Antonio's signature drink. This summer's La Fresa, Mango Picoso and Coco Loco, for example, bring extra cooling vibes because each one is topped with a paleta.

2. Rosario's

910 S. Alamo St.

(210) 223-1806

rosariossa.com

3. El Mirasol

Multiple locations

elmirasolsa.com

