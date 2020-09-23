No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

La Gloria

Winner: La Gloria

Multiple locations

chefjohnnyhernandez.com

Editor's Choice: The Good Kind Southtown

1127 S. St. Mary's St. 

(210) 801-5892

eatgoodkind.com

Half the charm of a good margarita is the ingredients, and the other half is the atmosphere. When it comes to the The Good Kind's margaritas, especially its hibiscus-lime variety, the Southtown favorite has got both locked in. Fresh ingredients, high quality booze and a gorgeous setting make this a go-to in a city where margs are in abundance and the bar is set high. Friday night fish tacos and a couple of these sweet and sour concoctions make a reliable end-of-the-week routine — especially when happy hour turns into, you know, a whole evening.

2. Sanchos Cantina & Cocina

628 Jackson St.

(210) 320-1840

sanchosmx.com

