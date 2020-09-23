Winner: La Gloria
Multiple locations
Editor's Choice: The Good Kind Southtown
1127 S. St. Mary's St.
(210) 801-5892
Half the charm of a good margarita is the ingredients, and the other half is the atmosphere. When it comes to the The Good Kind's margaritas, especially its hibiscus-lime variety, the Southtown favorite has got both locked in. Fresh ingredients, high quality booze and a gorgeous setting make this a go-to in a city where margs are in abundance and the bar is set high. Friday night fish tacos and a couple of these sweet and sour concoctions make a reliable end-of-the-week routine — especially when happy hour turns into, you know, a whole evening.
2. Sanchos Cantina & Cocina
628 Jackson St.
(210) 320-1840
Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.