Best Margaritas 

La Gloria

Winner: La Gloria

Multiple locations

chefjohnnyhernandez.com

Celebrity chef Johnny Hernandez's La Gloria restaurants serve up mean margaritas that rely on quality ingredients and just the right blend of sweet, sour and boozy. To his credit, the chain's novel twists on San Antonio's fave cocktail — blue curacao in one, prickly pear in another, for example — don't feel forced or inauthentic. No cantaloupe or pickle juice here, folks. Of course, it probably didn't hurt the popularity of La Gloria's signature cocktail when Hernandez introduced margarita trucks during the pandemic, delivering the booze directly into San Antonio neighborhoods. Do the wonders ever cease?

2. Rosario's Mexican Cafe y Cantina

Multiple locations

rosariossa.com

3. El Mirasol

Multiple locations

elmirasolsa.com

