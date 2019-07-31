Best of SA 2019

People

Best Mascot 

The Spurs Coyote

Winner: The Spurs Coyote

twitter.com/SpursCoyote

It's hard to imagine the San Antonio Spurs without the team's wily mascot. But, actually, the Coyote didn't make his first appearance until a 1983 home game — 10 years after the Spurs debuted in the American Basketball Association. The Coyote was the brainchild of Tim Derk, who donned the now-iconic costume for 21 years, during which he appeared at more than 1,100 games and thousands more community events. Derk performed as the Coyote until an illness compelled him to take a front-office position with the Spurs' parent company. He handed over the reins — um, costume? — to Rob Wicall, who assumed the persona of the fun-loving and mischievous mascot through 2016. Regardless of who wears the suit, the Coyote's antics on the court have won over generations of fans. The mascot's recent antics have included doing a Manu — snatching a fake bat from the air — and getting ejected from a game for protesting a lousy call. In addition to being named to the Mascot Hall of Fame, the Coyote was recently ranked as the Most Terrifying Mascot in Texas. How many others can claim both distinctions?

2. Henry the Puffy Taco (San Antonio Missions)

facebook.com/HenryThePuffyTacoMascot

3. Rowdy the Roadrunner (University of Texas at San Antonio)

utsacheer.com

