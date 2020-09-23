No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Best of SA 2020

People

Best Mask Maker 

Karolina's Antiques

click to enlarge bosa20-01.jpg

Winner: Karolina's Antiques

1705 Blanco Road

(210) 731-9787

karolinasantiques.com

There's no denying the science when it comes to masks making us safer during the pandemic. San Antonians have certainly come around to face coverings, both as a safety precaution and as a fashion accessory, as evidenced by the number of local boutiques and makers selling custom designs. Readers clearly found Karolina's Antiques a favorite place to shop for stylish new face wardrobe as we enter the fall season. The family-owned store offers curbside service for its colorful collection of masks that shoppers can peruse online. Its creative designs include masks with designs of loteria cards, calaveras, cacti, Frida Kahlo and lucha libre.

2. Que Bonita Crafts

quebonitacrafts.com

3. Wildhoneypot

instagram.com/wildhoneypot

Calendar

