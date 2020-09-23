Winner: Karolina's Antiques

1705 Blanco Road

(210) 731-9787

karolinasantiques.com

There's no denying the science when it comes to masks making us safer during the pandemic. San Antonians have certainly come around to face coverings, both as a safety precaution and as a fashion accessory, as evidenced by the number of local boutiques and makers selling custom designs. Readers clearly found Karolina's Antiques a favorite place to shop for stylish new face wardrobe as we enter the fall season. The family-owned store offers curbside service for its colorful collection of masks that shoppers can peruse online. Its creative designs include masks with designs of loteria cards, calaveras, cacti, Frida Kahlo and lucha libre.

