Best of SA 2019

Food & Drink

Best Menudo 

Mi Tierra Cafe y Panaderia

Winner: Mi Tierra Cafe y Panaderia

218 Produce Row

(210) 239-9215

www.mitierracafe.com

What began as a spartan three-table cafe in 1941 is now a San Antonio staple with a sprawling interior, festive décor and lively mariachis. Founded by Pedro and Cruz Cortez and located in Market Square, Mi Tierra serves up some of the city's favorite menudo, a traditional Mexican soup made with cow's stomach, hominy, chiles and oregano. Lemon wedges, onions and peppers accompany the spicy, bright red soup, adding brightness and crunch. House-made tortillas allow diners to soak up every drop of the delectable broth. Menudo is regarded as a hangover remedy, so the downtown restaurant's version appeals both to locals and tourists who took in a little too much River Walk revelry. And since Mi Tierra is open 24 hours, the soup is available for breakfast, lunch or dinner.

2. Tellez Tamales & Barbacoa

1802 Bandera Road

(210) 455-0822

tellez-tamales-barbacoa-factory.business.site

3. Pico De Gallo Restaurant

111 S. Leona St.

(210) 225-6060

picodegallo.com

