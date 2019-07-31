Best of SA 2019

People

Best Meteorologist 

Bill Taylor

Winner: Bill Taylor

KENS-TV

facebook.com/BilltaylorKENS5

Bill Taylor grew up in New Jersey but has spent almost his whole adult life in the South. After earning a journalism degree from Louisiana's McNeese State University and starting his TV career at a nearby NBC affiliate, he went on to study meteorology at Mississippi State University and took the weather slot at a station in Montgomery, Alabama. He then applied for a weekend weather position at KENS-TV, and the rest, as they say, is history. Taylor's been providing KENS viewers with the weather lowdown since 1996, and as the station's chief meteorologist, he's become a local television institution. Beyond his meteorological expertise, he's won points from viewers with an irresistible smile and a cheery personality both on-air and at public appearances. What's more, Taylor isn't afraid to poke fun at himself, a trait that frequently shows up in his forecasts, promos and on his social media platforms. Check out the bloopers and outtakes he occasionally posts to see what we mean.

2. Steve Browne

KSAT-TV (Retired)

facebook.com/

MeteorologistSteveBrowne

3. Adam Caskey

KSAT-TV

facebook.com/caskeyweather

