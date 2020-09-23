No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Best of SA 2020

Nightlife

Best Micheladas 

The Friendly Spot Ice House

click to enlarge bosa20-01.jpg

Winner: The Friendly Spot Ice House

943 S. Alamo St.

(210) 224-2337

thefriendlyspot.com

A good michelada starts with fine Mexican beer, so it makes sense that Friendly Spot scored big with readers for both its expansive brew selection and the quality of its micheladas. Beyond that, a good michelada requires a recipe that honors its key ingredients —  frosty lager plus tomato juice and spice. This one gets the blend right, delivering the right amounts of tomatoey umami and lingering heat. The Southtown favorite's win for best ice house no doubt comes down to its on-site playground, community atmosphere and a giant screen to watch the Spurs.

2. Bar America

723 S. Alamo St.

(210) 223-1285

baramericasatx.com

3. Social Spot

930 Broadway

(210) 263-9009

facebook.com/socialspotSATX

Email
Print
Share

Tags:

Previous Winners

  |  

Calendar

Most Popular

  1. Welcome to Best of San Antonio 2020 Read More

  2. Food & Drink Read More

  3. People Read More

  4. Around Town Read More

  5. Nightlife Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation