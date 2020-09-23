Winner: Alamo Drafthouse Cinema
Multiple locations
Sure, other San Antonio theaters offer food and drinks, but the Drafthouse experience is unlike that of any other local moviehouse. From the chain's carefully curated and fun pre-show sizzle reels to its wealth of screenings of obscurities and classics, the Drafthouse takes a love of film to the next level. You've also got to love the strictly enforced no-talking, no-phones policy that puts patrons on their best behavior.
2. Santikos Entertainment Palladium
17703 W. Interstate 10 Frontage Road
(210) 789-9949
3. Santikos Entertainment Embassy
13707 Embassy Road
(210) 496-4957
