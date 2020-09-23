No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Best of SA 2020

Around Town

Best Movie Theater 

Alamo Drafthouse Cinema

click to enlarge bosa20-01.jpg

Winner: Alamo Drafthouse Cinema

Multiple locations

drafthouse.com/san-antonio

Sure, other San Antonio theaters offer food and drinks, but the Drafthouse experience is unlike that of any other local moviehouse. From the chain's carefully curated and fun pre-show sizzle reels to its wealth of screenings of obscurities and classics, the Drafthouse takes a love of film to the next level. You've also got to love the strictly enforced no-talking, no-phones policy that puts patrons on their best behavior.

2. Santikos Entertainment Palladium

17703 W. Interstate 10 Frontage Road

(210) 789-9949

santikos.com

3. Santikos Entertainment Embassy

13707 Embassy Road

(210) 496-4957

santikos.com

Email
Print
Share

Tags:

Previous Winners

  |  

Calendar

Most Popular

  1. Welcome to Best of San Antonio 2020 Read More

  2. Food & Drink Read More

  3. People Read More

  4. Nightlife Read More

  5. Around Town Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation