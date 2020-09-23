Winner: Alamo Drafthouse Cinema

Multiple locations

drafthouse.com/san-antonio

Sure, other San Antonio theaters offer food and drinks, but the Drafthouse experience is unlike that of any other local moviehouse. From the chain's carefully curated and fun pre-show sizzle reels to its wealth of screenings of obscurities and classics, the Drafthouse takes a love of film to the next level. You've also got to love the strictly enforced no-talking, no-phones policy that puts patrons on their best behavior.

2. Santikos Entertainment Palladium

17703 W. Interstate 10 Frontage Road

(210) 789-9949

santikos.com

3. Santikos Entertainment Embassy

13707 Embassy Road

(210) 496-4957

santikos.com