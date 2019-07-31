Best of SA 2019

Around Town

Best Mural 

Cardi B

Winner: Cardi B

802 San Pedro Ave.

Undeniably, 2018 was Cardi's year, so it wasn't much surprise when Colton Valentine adorned a wall with her visage this spring. The local visual artist is also behind the popular murals of Soulja Boy and 21 Savage, but it's his rendition of Cardi that really popped off, and for good reason. The onomatopoetic rapper behind hits like "Bodak Yellow" and "I Like It" is known just as much for her trills, sound effects and catchphrases — from "yesh" to "okurr" — as she is for her flow. To celebrate her unique style, Valentine depicted Cardi in all her glory, tongue out and happily shouting her signature "Eeeoowww!" Although Cardi's 2019 has been tumultuous to say the least, with frequent appearances both in court and on the red carpet, she is as popular now as ever. When not embroiled in legal battles, she's been dropping singles from her upcoming sophomore album, plus the trailer for her new movie Hustlers, in which she stars alongside J. Lo and Constance Wu.

