Best Mural 

And yet, we bloom by Kat Cadena

Winner: And yet, we bloom by Kat Cadena

Corner of E. Houston and Navarro streets

centrosanantonio.org/art-everywhere

In case you hadn't noticed, murals are having a moment in the Alamo City, thanks in no small part to the San Antonio Street Art Initiative, an artist-led organization that aims to visually connect neighborhoods stretching from the St. Mary's Strip to Southtown. Although not commissioned by SASAI, San Antonio artist Kat Cadena's new mural And yet, we bloom falls smack in the middle of this cultural corridor. Created as part of Centro San Antonio's Art Everywhere initiative — a program that will install 21 urban art projects downtown by the end of 2021 — the dreamy mural depicts two women of different ethnic backgrounds joining hands while submerged in water and surrounded by pink blooms. Speaking to solidarity amid turbulent times, the installation highlights Cadena's untraditional approach to portraiture and her interest in themes of identity and memory.

2. 7 Rabbits by Ernesto Ibañez

Freight Gallery, 1913 S. Flores St.

3. Quisieron Enterrarnos by Hailey Marmolejo

1100 Broadway

