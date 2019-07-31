Best of SA 2019

Best Museum 

McNay Art Museum

Winner: McNay Art Museum

6000 N. New Braunfels Ave.

(210) 824-5368

mcnayart.org

An undeniable Alamo City icon housed in a Spanish Colonial Revival mansion outfitted with a sprawling contemporary wing, the McNay boasts a broad permanent collection that runs the gamut from post-impressionist paintings to contemporary Latino prints and flexes big-city muscle with signature exhibitions such as this year's groundbreaking "Transamerica/n: Gender, Identity, Appearance Today." Under the direction of Richard Aste, the museum has concentrated efforts to usher in a new era of diversity, inclusivity and openness that's materialized in unique programming for all ages, a "Mi McNay Es Su McNay" anti-bullying initiative and the advent of Spanish-language wall labels for exhibitions. A popular destination for portraits and picnics amid outdoor sculptures and water features, the McNay's picturesque grounds spring to life each month during free, kid-friendly Second Thursday celebrations that combine live music and art-making activities with beer and food truck fare.

2. Witte Museum

3801 Broadway St.

(210) 357-1900

wittemuseum.org

3. The DoSeum

2800 Broadway St.

(210) 212-4453

thedoseum.org

