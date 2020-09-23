Winner: Witte Museum
3801 Broadway
(210) 357-1900
What's not to love about San Antonio's ever-expanding Witte Museum? Almost a century old, the Witte has educated and entertained generations of schoolkids. As result, it's become part of our city's cultural DNA. But we're gathering it's not just the nostalgia factor that made so many readers vote for the Witte. In recent years, the museum has been through a string of major upgrades, the latest of which was unveiled last month. Thanks to a $250,000 grant, its paleontology and geology program remodeled to accommodate a growing collection of 320,000 ancient specimens and artifacts.
2. McNay Art Museum
6000 N. New Braunfels Ave.
(210) 824-5368
3. San Antonio Museum of Art
200 W. Jones Ave.
(210) 978-8100
