No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Best of SA 2020

Around Town

Best Museum 

Witte Museum

click to enlarge bosa20-01.jpg

Winner: Witte Museum

3801 Broadway

(210) 357-1900

wittemuseum.org

What's not to love about San Antonio's ever-expanding Witte Museum? Almost a century old, the Witte has educated and entertained generations of schoolkids. As result, it's become part of our city's cultural DNA. But we're gathering it's not just the nostalgia factor that made so many readers vote for the Witte. In recent years, the museum has been through a string of major upgrades, the latest of which was unveiled last month. Thanks to a $250,000 grant, its paleontology and geology program remodeled to accommodate a growing collection of 320,000 ancient specimens and artifacts. 

2. McNay Art Museum

6000 N. New Braunfels Ave.

(210) 824-5368

mcnayart.org

3. San Antonio Museum of Art

200 W. Jones Ave.

(210) 978-8100

samuseum.org

Email
Print
Share

Tags:

Previous Winners

  |  

Calendar

Most Popular

  1. Welcome to Best of San Antonio 2020 Read More

  2. Food & Drink Read More

  3. People Read More

  4. Nightlife Read More

  5. Around Town Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation