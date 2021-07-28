Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

Best Museum 

Witte Museum

Winner: Witte Museum

3801 Broadway

(210) 357-1900

wittemuseum.org

Shaded by bald cypress and cedar elms at the edge of Brackenridge Park, the Witte is a beloved destination for San Antonio residents, especially for Alamo City natives who fondly remember school trips to the museum. The nearly hundred-year-old institution, which focuses on regional history and art, as well as Texas natural history and science, has never been content to rest on its laurels. The campus has undergone a major transformation over the past decade, from the 2014 addition of the B. Naylor Morton Research and Collections Center, which displays over 300,000 artifacts in visible storage, to the 2017 debut of the "New Witte," a $100 million project that transformed the museum with 174,000 feet of renovations and expansions, including the Naylor Family Dinosaur Gallery and McLean Family Texas Wild Gallery. In 2020, the Witte fleshed out its collection further with a new fossil of the Quetzalcoatlus northropi pterosaur, and debuted pandemic-friendly online distance learning programs for local students.

2. McNay Art Museum

6000 N. New Braunfels Ave.

(210) 824-5368

mcnayart.org

3. The DoSeum

2800 Broadway

(210) 212-4453

thedoseum.org

