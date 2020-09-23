No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Best of SA 2020

Shopping

Best Music Instrument Store 

Alamo Music

click to enlarge bosa20-01.jpg

Winner: Alamo Music

Multiple locations

alamomusic.com

Editor's Pick: SpaceTone Music

416 Austin Highway

(210) 930-3662

spacetonemusic.com

There's always a place for music stores that can sell the family a piano or outfit the kids with the flutes and clarinets they need to march in the school band. That's not SpaceTone Music. And that's alright by us. This Terrill Hills-area shop is all about vintage guitars, basses and amps, and it's hard to think of a spot in South Texas with a deeper or more impressive inventory. Its jam-packed showroom offers something for everyone — hobbyists scouting for deals, gigging musicians seeking road-tested companions and collectors willing to drop serious coin on decades-old rarities. The glass cases in the front also house a jaw-dropping array of effects pedals — more than a few of which make sounds that match the store's moniker.

2. High School Music Service

Multiple locations

hsmusicservice.com

3. Guitar Tex

4330 McCullough Ave.

(210) 822-1595

guitartex.com

