Best of SA 2021

Nightlife

Readers' Choice

Best Music Venue 

Paper Tiger

click to enlarge bestofsa-2021-b.png

Winner: Paper Tiger

2410 N. St. Mary's St.

(210) 666-6666

papertigersatx.com

So, let's just state this up front: Paper Tiger has the best phone number in the world. Rumors that they bought it from Slayer when the band retired are unsubstantiated. More importantly, though, the venue hosts a wide variety of indie, metal, hip-hop, dance and punk shows, sometimes cutting across multiple genres on the same night. And its opening seriously upped the level of touring shows coming through SA. The main room hosts an area big enough for moshing, and a large bar sprawls across the back, offering a full view of stage. In other words, concertgoers aren't contending with this tucked-away-on-the-side bullshit where it's hard to find the drink counter while a show's going on.

2. John T. Floore's Country Store

14492 Old Bandera Road

(210) 695-8827

liveatfloores.com

3. The Rustic

17619 La Cantera Parkway, Suite 204

(210) 245-7500

therustic.com/san-Antonio

