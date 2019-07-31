Best Musical Instrument Store 

Winner: Alamo Music Center
Music Instrument Store
multiple locations
Have you ever longed to hear "Sweet Child O' Mine" poorly and painfully played? While the answer may be a definitive "no," such impromptu performances are hard to avoid while shopping for a new musical instrument. Alamo Music Center can't do anything about eliminating that pain point, but it's otherwise tried to make shopping for an instrument as easy as possible. The store celebrated its incredible 90th anniversary this year with no signs of slowing down, even following the death of founder Alfredo Flores Sr. a few years back. The San Antonio mainstay boasts locations both downtown and in the northwestern burbs. It also stresses a commitment to the life-giving properties of musicianship and strives to place the right instrument in the hands of the player — whether they're a wide-eyed kid or a seasoned bluesman a few gigs away from the road's end. Alamo Music Center has also stayed invested in the piano business, something not all music stores have been willing to do.
2. Robot Monster Guitars
517 E. Woodlawn Ave.
(210) 320-1710
instagram.com/robotmonsterguitars
3.Spacetone Music
416 Austin Highway
(210) 930-3662
No recently-read stories.
Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.