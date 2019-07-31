Best of SA 2019

Food & Drink

Best Nachos 

Chacho’s

click to enlarge bosa_19.png

Winner: Chacho's

Multiple Locations

facebook.com/chachos-100853899959297

Nachos may have been born in Mexico, but San Antonio took the beloved dish and turned it from a simple bar food of crisp tortilla chips topped with cheese into a multi-layered appetizer mounded with goodness. And then Chacho's takes the Tex-Mex favorite to a whole other level with its Monster Kong Nachos, built with layers of beans and cheese, shredded chicken, chicken carbon and beef fajitas. The giant order is topped with queso, fresh guacamole and sour cream. The $14.95 pricetag makes it the perfect late-night snack for a hungry group on a budget. The chain's Chacho's and Chalucci's mega-eatery may have closed this summer, but its locations at 7870 Callaghan Road and 6757 Poss Road at Bandera Road continue to pile their nachos high.

2. The Pigpen

106 Pershing

(210) 267-9136

thepigpensa.com

3. Rosario's

Multiple locations

rosariossa.com

