Best New Bar 

Elsewhere Garden Bar & Kitchen

Winner: Elsewhere Garden Bar & Kitchen

103 E. Jones Ave.

(210) 446-9303

elsewheregarden.com

Elsewhere came onto the scene earlier this year when it took over the old Luxury space perched above the Museum Reach of the San Antonio River. The oasis of shade trees, gardens and arbors makes for an inviting place to gather with friends or enjoy the porch swings that peer out over the river. The beer tap list is heavy on local and Texas breweries, while the bottle and can choices consist mostly of big national and import brands with a few regional refreshers thrown in. The menu of burgers, sandwiches, salads, tacos and sides made from locally sourced produce and meats isn't huge, but there's something for everyone to bring on a serious craving.

2. Hops & Hounds

13838 Jones Maltsberger Road

(210) 592-9400

facebook.com/Hops-Hounds-113122597047363

3. The Lighthouse Lounge

1016 Cincinnati Ave.

facebook.com/The-Lighthouse-Lounge-100242124663964

