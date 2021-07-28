Winner: The Moon's Daughters

115 Lexington Ave.

themoonsdaughters.com

The new spot at downtown's luxury Thompson Hotel has made waves with its spectacular 360-degree skyline views, Mediterranean-inspired food and thoughtful cocktails. As evidence of its mixological prowess, try the Border 488, which features Hendrick's gin, yellow Chartreuse, rose-forward Italian liqueur Italicus, rosemary, cucumber and tonic water. Marry a cocktail or two with executive chef Robert Cantu's food and the stunning skyline view, and it's clear why Current readers thought this swanky newcomer deserves the title of Best New Bar.

2. The Dooryard

4503 De Zavala Road, Suite 108

(210) 201-4911

thedooryardsa.com

3. Hello Paradise

520 E. Grayson St.

(210) 338-5114

helloparadisesa.com