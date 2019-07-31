Best of SA 2019

Food & Drink

Best New Restaurant 

The Jerk Shack

click to enlarge bosa_19.png

Winner: The Jerk Shack

117 Matyear St.

(210) 776-7780

facebook.com/thejerkshacksatx

Great things are worth waiting for, and the Jerk Shack is no exception. The Jerk Shack was an instant hit among locals when it opened in 2018, and it's since been named by regional and national publications as one of the best new restaurants to watch. Lines often form outside the West Side food truck, as customers regularly queue up for Jamaican-born chef Nicola Blaque's golden brown plantains, potato salad, tender oxtail and bowls of mac and cheese that you won't want to share with your tablemates. Grab a cold Ginger Beer or Red Stripe to sip while you wait for the food to arrive, and trust that your meal will more than live up to the hype.

2. Eastside Kitchenette

2119 Interstate 35

(210) 507-2568

facebook.com/Eastside-Kitchenette-145811282751793

3. SoHill Cafe

1719 Blanco Road

(210) 455-2177

sohillcafe.com

