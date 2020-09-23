Winner: Europa Restaurant & Bar

8811 Fredericksburg Road

(210) 558-3323

europarestaurantandbar.com

This new Fredericksburg Road spot takes an ambitious stab at pulling together items from a dozen or so European countries, from the Greek isles to the Balkan Peninsula. While a few of the menu choices are a little predictable, they're nonetheless executed well, and before Europa's arrival, how many of us in San Antonio had the chance to sample Bulgarian cuisine? There's also plenty to like about the restaurant's stylish interior and attention to service.

2. Binge Kitchen

449 McCarty Road

(210) 442-8126

eatbingekitchen.com

3. Frida Mexican Restaurant & Bar

18740 Stone Oak Parkway

(210) 463-9173

fridarestaurantsa.com