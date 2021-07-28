Winner: Frida Mexican Restaurant
18740 Stone Oak Parkway
(210) 463-9173
The swanky atmosphere and expertly prepared food at North San Antonio's Frida Restaurant earned the spot two 2021 Best Of awards: Best New Restaurant and Best Woman-Owned Restaurant. The upscale Stone Oak spot opened roughly a year ago, serving up vibrant, striking dishes that are chock-full of flavor. Chef Sofia Sada's take on original Mexican flavors has quickly built a following for this super-sexy spot — check out that elegant, purple-hued bar and a custom-made cobalt-blue grand piano.
2. Project Pollo
Multiple locations
3. Best Quality Daughter
602 Avenue A
(210) 819-4236
No recently-read stories.
Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.