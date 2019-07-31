Best of SA 2019

People

Best News Anchor 

Steve Spriester

click to enlarge bosa_19.png

Winner: Steve Spriester

KSAT-TV

twitter.com/stevespriester

It's takes talent to balance the pressures of anchoring a TV news broadcast, delivering a mix of hard news and lighter features and doing it all with credibility, aplomb and a good nature. Steve Spriester's got all those skills in spades. The award-winning anchor has spent the past 24 years with KSAT-TV, and his newscasts have snagged consistently solid ratings. One highlight is the popular "Spree Thoughts" segment, in which Spriester does takes a quick — and sometimes humorous — dive into a political issue or hot topic of the day. A native Midwesterner and University of Nebraska-Lincoln alumnus, Spriester has made a name for himself as the affable news anchor locals have come to trust, like and cheer on. Part of his appeal comes down to the deep roots he's put down in San Antonio. He's active in his church and with area charities and regularly emcees local events. He and his wife Nicole Foy also hosted a Haitian girl who was injured in the 2010 Haitian earthquake, ensuring she and her mother had support during the youngster's recovery.

2. Randy Beamer

WOAI-TV

facebook.com/randy.beamer

3. Ernie Zuniga

KABB-TV

twitter.com/ernie_zuniga

Email
Print
Share

Tags:

Previous Winners

  |  

Calendar

Most Popular

No recently-read stories.

Visit the archives…

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2019 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation