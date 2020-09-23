Winner: San Antonio Food Bank

5200 Enrique M. Barrera Parkway

(210) 337-3663

safoodbank.org

After witnessing the San Antonio Food Bank's heroic efforts to help San Antonians during the pandemic's economic havoc, it's little surprise to see readers praise its vital work. Food insecurity has always existed in our city, but our current bout of devastating unemployment has brought it front and center. Throughout the crisis, Food Bank CEO Eric Cooper has shown unyielding leadership, urging volunteers to step up and those who can to open their hearts and wallets.

2. God's Dogs Rescue

godsdogsrescue.org

3. San Antonio Pets Alive

(210) 370-7612

sanantoniopetsalive.org