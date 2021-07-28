Winner: San Antonio Food Bank
5200 Enrique M. Barrera Parkway
(210) 337-3663
Founded in 1980 as the first food bank in Texas, the San Antonio Food Bank serves 16 counties in Southwest Texas and 120,000 individuals weekly. Through food distribution, programs, education and advocacy, the local nonprofit is leading the way in working to end food insecurity and eliminate hunger. This year, the Food Bank broke ground on a new affordable housing project, and it's distributed $160 million in food since the start of the pandemic. In May, president and CEO Eric Cooper was honored with the 2021 John van Hengel Fellowship by Feeding America for his 25 years of leadership in San Antonio.
2. God's Dogs Rescue
3. Pride Center San Antonio
1303 McCullough Ave., Suite 160
(210)370-7743
