Best of SA 2019

Around Town

Best Patio 

Paramour

Winner: Paramour

102 9th St. #400

(210) 340-9880

paramourbar.com

Paramour has made one thing clear since its opening in 2015: this bar was made for Instagram. Between its lushly furnished interior, selection of hard-to-find spirits and menu of classy AF hors d'oeuvres, this is the place to go when you've got something to celebrate (and commemorate with selfies). Even the bathrooms are social media-worthy. The cherry on top is the rooftop bar's glorious view of downtown, with SAMA, Central Catholic and the leisurely stretch of the River Walk's Museum Reach all in sight. It's a killer place to watch the sunset while lounging on comfortable chairs, but if you're more into boozy brunches, Paramour is day-drinking friendly too. Teetotalers needn't worry either — the bar also has an espresso machine on hand for your caffeine needs, and the selection of fancy nibbles means you won't feel left out while people around you imbibe cocktails aplenty. Yes, parking in the area is kind of a pain, but that's all the more reason to play it safe and grab an Uber or Lyft for your night on the town.

2. La Gloria

100 E. Grayson St.

(210) 267-9040

chefjohnnyhernandez.com

3. La Fonda on Main

2415 N. Main Ave.

(210) 733-0621

lafondaonmain.com

