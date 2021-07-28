Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

Best Patio 

Elsewhere Garden Bar & Kitchen

Winner: Elsewhere Garden Bar & Kitchen

103 E. Jones Ave.

(210) 446-9303

elsewheregarden.com

When Elsewhere opened in January 2020, the pandemic hadn't yet altered life in the United States. Amid the turbulent months that followed, the outdoor craft-beer haven not only survived but thrived. Fast-forward 16 months, and it's built an envious rep as a low-key spot to enjoy approachable culinary wares including a delectable Philly cheesesteak made with shaved ribeye. We're guessing that it doesn't hurt that the spot, also voted Best New Bar in last year's contest, serves up scenic riverside views along with its vital vittles and expansive beer selection.

2. The Friendly Spot Ice House

943 S. Alamo St.

(210) 224-2337

thefriendlyspot.com

3.Aldaco's — Stone Oak

20079 Stone Oak Parkway

(210) 494-0561

aldacosrestaurants.com

