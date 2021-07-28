Winner: San Antonio Humane Society

4804 Fredericksburg Road

(210) 226-7461

sahumane.org

Adding a furry friend to the family is a big decision, and it's invaluable to have expert help. The San Antonio Humane Society's main complex on Fredericksburg is airy, spacious and was designed with the well-being of its resident animals at the forefront. A no-kill shelter — which means that no animals at the shelter will ever be euthanized to make space — the rescue group finds a home or a suitable placement with another no-kill organization for every treatable pet that enters its care. In 2020, this translated to a 99.3% save rate. The Humane Society isn't only about pairing cats and dogs with new owners, though. The organization also runs a Wellness Clinic to provide low-cost wellness and preventative services for pets as well as a low-cost spay and neuter clinic. Additionally, it provides microchipping services to help reunite lost pets with their families.

2. God's Dogs Rescue

godsdogsrescue.org

3. San Antonio Pets Alive!

Multiple locations

(210) 370-7612

sanantoniopetsalive.org