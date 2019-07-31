Best Pet Boarding 

Winner: Lucy's Doggy Daycare

Multiple locations

lucysdoggydaycare.com

In the Alamo City, you're almost as likely to see an "Arfin' Awesome" bumper sticker on someone's trunk as "Johnson High School Honor Student." That's because pet parents are loud and proud about the No. 1 place to drop off their "fur kids." Dog-boarding mecca Lucy's Doggy Daycare added a massive new complex on the far North Side last fall in addition to its two original locations, all of which provide daycare, boarding and grooming services to pamper pups. While at Lucy's, canines get to frolic for up to seven hours daily in large yards under the supervision of dog-loving employees. Playtime is enhanced by agility equipment, wade-in pools and splash pads, and the summer heat is abated by plenty of shade. Overnight guests can even stay in climate-controlled indoor luxury suites that have comfortable raised beds as well as webcams that allow anxious owners to check in from afar. If your pooch doesn't play well with others, don't worry — Lucy's staff provide walks and enrichment four to six times daily to make sure they still can get out their wiggles.

2. Tails Are Wagging

18965 Redland Road, Suite 105

(210) 403-3647

tailsarewaggingtx.com

3. Camp Bow Wow

Multiple locations

campbowwow.com