Winner: Alex Mendez

instagram.com/snap_magic

2. Margizasa Photography

margizasa.com

3. Julian Ledezma

Instagram @jplproductions

Editor's Pick: Erik Gustafson

facebook.com/erik.gustafsonphotography

While smartphones have made photography a much more approachable medium and — for better or for worse — given novices the confidence to call themselves photographers, there's an increased appreciation for folks creating photographs the old-fashioned way. Although local lensman Erik Gustafson has done plenty of editorial photography over the years, he's particularly impressed us this year with personal reportage work shot on the streets of San Antonio. Armed with an array of vintage film cameras — including a Japanese Yashica-Mat and an unwieldy 4x5 — he combs the city for unusual scenes and frequently shares his findings on social media. From poignant portraits of homeless individuals and a West Side resident in his yard behind a sign that reads "Mi Barrio No Se Vende" to a glowing low rider in front of Frost Tower and a hole-in-the-wall Mexican restaurant advertising barbacoa (caption: "Sunday in San Antonio"), Gustafson has expertly captured a portrait of the Alamo City amid trying times.