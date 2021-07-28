Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

Best of SA 2021

People

Readers' Choice

Best Photographer 

Julián P. Ledezma

click to enlarge bestofsa-2021-b.png

Winner: Julián P. Ledezma

instagram.com/jplproductions

For the sake of transparency, we must point out that Julián P. Ledezma does freelance work for the Current. But even if he didn't, we're guessing he'd still have no trouble winning in this category. A tireless chronicler of San Antonio's LGBTQ+ scene, he's a frequent fixture at drag shows, weekend dance nights and the city's annual Pride Festival. As a fine-art photographer, he's also chronicled the city's drag scene with compelling portraiture. What's more, Ledezma puts his shutterbug skills to work at his day job as a marketing specialist for the San Antonio Food Bank, a worthy cause indeed.

2. Sarah E. Cooper Photography

instagram.com/sarahecooperphotography

3. The Life in Art Photography

thelifeinart.com

