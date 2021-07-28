Winner: Julián P. Ledezma

For the sake of transparency, we must point out that Julián P. Ledezma does freelance work for the Current. But even if he didn't, we're guessing he'd still have no trouble winning in this category. A tireless chronicler of San Antonio's LGBTQ+ scene, he's a frequent fixture at drag shows, weekend dance nights and the city's annual Pride Festival. As a fine-art photographer, he's also chronicled the city's drag scene with compelling portraiture. What's more, Ledezma puts his shutterbug skills to work at his day job as a marketing specialist for the San Antonio Food Bank, a worthy cause indeed.

