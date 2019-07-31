Best Pizza 

Winner: Dough

Multiple locations

doughpizzeria.com

In 2007, when Doug and Lori Horn announced their new pizzeria Dough would adhere to strict Neapolitan rules for making its pies, San Antonio freaked out. There were no riots, but in a city conditioned to enjoy the surplus of Little Caesars locations, some folks wondered if the restaurant would find an audience. Not only does Dough still command a loyal following today, its recently opened second SA location, proves that, yes, the city is ready and eager to take its pizza seriously. With its authentic thin crust topped with house-pulled mozzarella and a variety of toppings to satiate an array of palates, there's little surprise Dough came out on top for yet another year.

