Winner: Big Lou's Pizza

2048 S. W.W. White Road

(210) 337-0707

biglouspizza-satx.com

While artisan pizza places have proliferated in recent years, promising to replicate the thin, crisp pies of Naples, Italy, sometimes folks crave the reliable Americanized version we grew up on — and lots of it. Which is where Big Lou's comes in. The South Side institution grabbed national attention with its massive 42-inch pies. Of course, a super-sized gimmick isn't worth much if the pizza tastes like cardboard, and thankfully, Big Lou's doesn't. The dependable pepperoni pies are a comfort food staple, and its brisket-topped barbecue pizza ably pulls off its Texas-style twist.

2. Dough Pizzeria Napoletana

Multiple locations

doughpizzeria.com

3. Volare

3902 McCullough Ave.

(210) 251-3424

volarepizzasa.com