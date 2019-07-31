Best of SA 2019

Food & Drink

Best Place to Drink in the Morning 

Halcyon

Winner: Halcyon

1414 S. Alamo St.

(210) 277-7045

halcyoncoffeebar.com

Ever had Fernet Branca in your morning coffee? While most establishments that sell the bitter and minty Italian amaro open hours after standard breakfast times, Halcyon has the advantage of being able to pair its wide array of cordials and spirits with breakfast drinks and dishes. The coffee and craft cocktail bar opened in 2013 as a hideaway in the Bluestar Arts Complex, just off the River Walk. Even though it opens at 7 a.m. weekdays and 8 a.m. on weekends, the doors don't close until 2 a.m. That means dining options aren't limited to breakfast. Lunch, dinner and select dessert items fill out the menu. While parking can be a pain on First Fridays, there's ample space in the Blue Star lot most other times.

2. The Rustic

17619 La Cantera Parkway, Suite 204

(210) 245-7500

therustic.com

3. Paramour

102 9th St., Suite 400

(210) 340-9880

paramourbar.com

