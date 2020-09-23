Winner: Amols' Party and Fiesta Supplies

227 Fredericksburg Road

(210) 227-1457

amols.com

This 72-year-old establishment is no stranger to our list of reader favorites. Low prices, exemplary customer service in person and online plus a broad selection of traditional Mexican style piñatas are routine comments when it comes to Amols'. The smashable candy dispensers range from less than $4 for a bull that fits in the palm of your hand to a monster, 45-inch "Jumbo Burro" at $31.50 that can only be picked up in-store. While many retailers have a wide array of characters for blindfolded stick whacking, Amols' focuses on traditional south-of-the-border themes. And that includes a line in the likeness of bottles of popular Mexican beer.

2. Fiesta on Main

2025 N. Main Ave.

(210) 591-8144

alamofiesta.com

3. Feliz Modern

110 W. Olmos Dr.

(210) 622-8364

felizmodern.com