Winner: Amols' Party and Fiesta Supplies
227 Fredericksburg Road
(210) 227-1457
This 72-year-old establishment is no stranger to our list of reader favorites. Low prices, exemplary customer service in person and online plus a broad selection of traditional Mexican style piñatas are routine comments when it comes to Amols'. The smashable candy dispensers range from less than $4 for a bull that fits in the palm of your hand to a monster, 45-inch "Jumbo Burro" at $31.50 that can only be picked up in-store. While many retailers have a wide array of characters for blindfolded stick whacking, Amols' focuses on traditional south-of-the-border themes. And that includes a line in the likeness of bottles of popular Mexican beer.
2. Fiesta on Main
2025 N. Main Ave.
(210) 591-8144
3. Feliz Modern
110 W. Olmos Dr.
(210) 622-8364
Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.