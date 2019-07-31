Best Place to Nurse a Hangover 

Winner: Liberty Bar
1111 S. Alamo St.
(210) 227-1187
San Antonians who don't know their alcohol limit are apparently well acquainted with the Liberty Bar, which came out on top both for its Bloody Mary and as the prime place to seek out the hair of the dog. It's easy to see the appeal. The bright pink Southtown outpost has the kind of laid-back vibes and attentive service that tend to aid a successful recovery. Consider yourself lucky if your hangover falls on a Saturday, because that's when Bloody Marys, made with the bar's own spicy mix, are half-price. Seldom does a $4 Bloody Mary taste this good. Liberty's brunch is also a good way to kickstart your sobriety. Chef-prepared items such as the house French toast, chilaquiles Norteños or the huevos "New Braunfels" certainly hold their own with the libations.
2. Southtown 101
101 Pereida St.
(210) 263-3753
3. Flying Saucer Draught Emporium
11255 Huebner Road #212
(210) 696-5080
