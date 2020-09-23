No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Best of SA 2020

Around Town

Best Place to People Watch 

The Pearl

click to enlarge bosa20-01.jpg

Winner: The Pearl

303 Pearl Parkway

(210) 212-7260

atpearl.com

The mix of befuddled tourists, hungry foodies, well-heeled shoppers and outside-the-Loop curiosity seekers dependably turns the near-downtown Pearl development into a fascinating petri dish of humanity. That's especially true on weekends, when a farmer's market, live music and cooking demos become a magnet for folks from all over the city. Love the Pearl or hate it, the complex certainly serves up ample opportunity to watch and study — and, sure, occasionally judge and smirk at — a wide sampling of folk.

2. The River Walk

thesanantonioriverwalk.com

3. Market Square

514 W. Commerce St.

(210) 207-8600

marketsquaresa.com

Email
Print
Share

Tags:

Previous Winners

  |  

Calendar

Most Popular

  1. Welcome to Best of San Antonio 2020 Read More

  2. Food & Drink Read More

  3. People Read More

  4. Nightlife Read More

  5. Around Town Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation