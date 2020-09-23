Winner: The Pearl

303 Pearl Parkway

(210) 212-7260

atpearl.com

The mix of befuddled tourists, hungry foodies, well-heeled shoppers and outside-the-Loop curiosity seekers dependably turns the near-downtown Pearl development into a fascinating petri dish of humanity. That's especially true on weekends, when a farmer's market, live music and cooking demos become a magnet for folks from all over the city. Love the Pearl or hate it, the complex certainly serves up ample opportunity to watch and study — and, sure, occasionally judge and smirk at — a wide sampling of folk.

2. The River Walk

thesanantonioriverwalk.com

3. Market Square

514 W. Commerce St.

(210) 207-8600

marketsquaresa.com