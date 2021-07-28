Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

Best of SA 2021

Around Town

Readers' Choice

Best Place to People Watch 

The Pearl

click to enlarge bestofsa-2021-b.png

Winner: The Pearl

303 Pearl Parkway

(210) 212-7260

atpearl.com

Tourists and locals alike congregate at downtown shopping and dining mecca The Pearl to take in the sights, not the least of which are all the folks wandering the grounds. With plenty of outdoor space — not to mention the easy take-out food and drink options from The Bottling Department food hall and more — the complex makes for a great place to ogle other folks. For some, that may mean observing the rich tapestry of humanity, while others may get off seeing people engaging in cringey and ridiculous behavior. Either way, we're not here to judge.

2. The River Walk

thesanantonioriverwalk.com

3. The Shops at La Cantera

15900 La Cantera Parkway

(210) 582-6255

theshopsatlacantera.com

Email
Print
Share

Tags: ,

Previous Winners

  |  

Calendar

Most Popular

No recently-read stories.

Visit the archives…

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2021 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation