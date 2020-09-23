No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Best Plant Nursery 

Rainbow Gardens

Winner: Rainbow Gardens

Multiple Locations

rainbowgardens.biz

Plant nurseries' mostly outdoor setups make for low-worry shopping during the pandemic, and Rainbow Gardens is no exception. The nursery's two locations at Bandera and Thousand Oaks carry plants that cater to the needs of every type of green thumb — from vegetable gardeners and ambitious outdoor landscapers to houseplant lovers and bonsai aficionados. Though both locations are open for in-person shopping, those looking to mitigate risk during the COVID crisis can place orders for curbside pickup over the phone. For anyone who can't avoid dropping in but wants to minimize time browsing the aisles, the nursery updates its Instagram page @rainbowgardenssatx with its latest available stock on a regular basis.

2. Shades of Green

334 W. Sunset Road

(210) 824-3772

shadesofgreensa.com

3. Milberger's Landscaping and Nursery

3920 N. Loop 1604 E.

(210) 497-3760

milbergernursery.com

