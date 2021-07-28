Winner: Rainbow Gardens

Multiple locations

rainbowgardens.biz

Longtime San Antonio stalwart Rainbow Gardens' two expansive nurseries on San Antonio's North and West sides have been in operation since the mid-1980s. Both offer a full selection of plants and supplies to satisfy nearly every type of gardener. Whether you're trying to re-landscape or grow a raised bed of vegetables, there's plenty to choose from. Houseplant hobbyists also have plenty to love, especially at the Bandera Road location, which is kept flush with a variety of orchids, hoyas, African violets and other popular indoor greenery. Plant lovers should keep an eye on the nursery's Instagram feed for posts announcing the arrival of in-demand varieties of "it" plants, from Alocasia baginda "Dragon Scale" to Stephania erecta — stock is often limited. And it sells fast!

