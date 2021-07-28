Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

Best of SA 2021

Shopping

Readers' Choice

Best Plant Nursery 

Rainbow Gardens

click to enlarge bestofsa-2021-b.png

Winner: Rainbow Gardens

Multiple locations

rainbowgardens.biz

Longtime San Antonio stalwart Rainbow Gardens' two expansive nurseries on San Antonio's North and West sides have been in operation since the mid-1980s. Both offer a full selection of plants and supplies to satisfy nearly every type of gardener. Whether you're trying to re-landscape or grow a raised bed of vegetables, there's plenty to choose from. Houseplant hobbyists also have plenty to love, especially at the Bandera Road location, which is kept flush with a variety of orchids, hoyas, African violets and other popular indoor greenery. Plant lovers should keep an eye on the nursery's Instagram feed for posts announcing the arrival of in-demand varieties of "it" plants, from Alocasia baginda "Dragon Scale" to Stephania erecta — stock is often limited. And it sells fast!

2. Milberger's Landscaping and Nursery

3920 N. Loop 1604 E.

(210) 497-3760

milbergernursery.com

3. Shades of Green

334 W. Sunset Road

(210) 824-3772

shadesofgreensa.com

Email
Print
Share

Tags: ,

Previous Winners

  |  

Calendar

Most Popular

No recently-read stories.

Visit the archives…

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2021 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation