Best Playground 

Winner: Yanaguana Garden at Hemisfair

434 S. Alamo St.

(210) 709-4750

hemisfair.org

Yanaguana Garden has been one of the most popular downtown family attractions since it became the first redeveloped section of Hemisfair. Nearing its fourth anniversary, the four-acre playground in the park's southwest corner is an outdoor wonderland of amusement filled with public art, lush greenery, playground structures, swings, a butterfly garden and beautiful animal-shaped mosaic artwork kids can climb on. If that's not enough, there are also stone ping-pong tables, a set of giant chess and checker pieces, a sand pit, an outdoor dining area and a splash pad to cool off with. As an added bonus, Yanaguana is a stone's throw from Paleteria San Antonio, where ice pops make for an even more refreshing afternoon at the park. Plus, throughout the year, Slab Cinema holds outdoor movie screenings at the site. Next on the schedule: the 2012 documentary Flight of the Butterflies on October 19.

2. Phil Hardberger Park

13203 Blanco Road

(210) 492-7472

philhardbergerpark.org

3. Pearsall Park

4838 Old Pearsall Road

(210) 207-7275

sanantonio.gov