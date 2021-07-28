Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

Best of SA 2021

Around Town

Readers' Choice

Best Plumbing Co. 

Caliente Plumbing, Heating & Air

click to enlarge bestofsa-2021-b.png

Winner: Caliente Plumbing, Heating & Air

16106 University Oak, Suite 2

(210) 330-3000

calienteplumbing.com

Nobody likes dropping a few hundred bucks to deal with an unexpected plumbing repair, but it always eases the pain when the folks doing the repair show pride in the work they do. San Antonio-based Caliente has no shortage of five-star reviews, many of which focus on its affordable prices — and that certainly explains some of its Best of San Antonio win. However, it's also clear that service plays a key role in those raves as well. Customers praise Caliente's crews for arriving on time, being polite, explaining the job they're about to undertake and cleaning up after themselves.

2. Vera Plumbing of San Antonio

(210) 432-7067

facebook.com/veraplumbingofsanantoniollc

3. J.C. Enriquez and Son Plumbing & Remodeling

11153 Westwood Loop, Suite 118

(210) 679-6020

weplumbtoplease.com

Email
Print
Share

Tags: ,

(Sorry, no information is currently available for other years in this same award category.)
  |  

Calendar

Most Popular

No recently-read stories.

Visit the archives…

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2021 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation