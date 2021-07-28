Winner: Caliente Plumbing, Heating & Air

16106 University Oak, Suite 2

(210) 330-3000

calienteplumbing.com

Nobody likes dropping a few hundred bucks to deal with an unexpected plumbing repair, but it always eases the pain when the folks doing the repair show pride in the work they do. San Antonio-based Caliente has no shortage of five-star reviews, many of which focus on its affordable prices — and that certainly explains some of its Best of San Antonio win. However, it's also clear that service plays a key role in those raves as well. Customers praise Caliente's crews for arriving on time, being polite, explaining the job they're about to undertake and cleaning up after themselves.

