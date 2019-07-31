Best Poke Restaurant 

Winner: Hula Poke
Multiple locations
Poke, a dish of minced raw seafood and veggies created by Hawaiian fishermen, has spread far from its island origins in recent years. In fact, it's become one of the go-to dishes among the Instagram crowd regardless of how far they are from the Pacific Ocean. Hula Poke's fast-casual approach is all about bringing the fresh fish to locals through colorful and delicious bowls that invite customers to customize their perfect meal with the addition of fresh produce, a variety of sauces and toppings to add just the right amount of crunch and zing. If a bowl isn't your thing, the chain even serves up a sushi burrito wrapped in nori.
2. Big Aloha's Ali'i Cove
1210 Pat Booker Road, Unit H
(210) 507-2042
facebook.com/hawaiianfoodtruck
3. Poke Central
1130 N. Loop 1604 West, Suite 101
(210) 479-7653
No recently-read stories.
Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.