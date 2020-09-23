No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Best Politician 

Ron Nirenberg

Winner: Ron Nirenberg

San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg may have squeaked by in his 51-to-49 percent reelection to a second term, but that apparently didn't bother Current readers. Maybe in these Trumpian times there's something to be said for the former councilman's wonkish, understated style and his focus on policy over bombast. It's also likely that Gov. Greg Abbott's herky-jerky response to the coronavirus pandemic has highlighted Nirenberg's steady local leadership during the crisis — a trait on display nightly during televised coronavirus briefings. While Nirenberg may not have turned out to be as progressive a mayor as some hoped, he's still guided council on a path to addressing complex issues such as generational poverty, affordable housing and transportation that have been swept under the rug for too long.

2. Julián Castro

3. Diego Bernal

